SecurityBridge partners with Altum Strategy Group to bridge SAP security gaps for SMBs

SecurityBridge, a cybersecurity command center for SAP, today announced a strategic partnership with Altum Strategy Group (Altum), an advisory firm specializing in responsible transformation, intelligence, data and technology, operational excellence, and risk management. This partnership will empower Altum’s small- to mid-sized clients with SecurityBridge’s comprehensive SAP-native cybersecurity platform, providing a holistic approach to solving their SAP security challenges.

By adding SecurityBridge’s solution, Altum will now offer its customers the ability to address SAP security with Altum’s deep expertise and strategic thinking and SecurityBridge’s cybersecurity solution. Altum’s clients will benefit from:

A comprehensive approach to SAP security, ensuring that strategic and technical elements are effectively addressed.

Access to SAP security senior leaders and a highly experienced team that can implement real-world, actionable solutions.

Closing critical control gaps, enabling organizations to meet compliance goals while implementing best practices to mitigate risks associated with SAP security gaps.

“SecurityBridge expands Altum’s cybersecurity offering,” said Matthew Gantner, CEO of Altum Strategy Group. “Their solution perfectly complements our advisory services, addressing the urgent need for advanced SAP security in today’s threat landscape. Our clients can now leverage an industry-leading solution to overcome SAP security challenges, enhance resilience, and ensure business continuity.”

Integrating SecurityBridge’s SAP-native cybersecurity platform into Altum’s advisory services also supports Altum’s Risk, Resilience, and Governance framework. This combined solution will help organizations overcome challenges and mitigate risks in business operations and IT systems, ensuring business continuity and fostering enterprise-wide resilience in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

“We are proud to partner with Altum Strategy Group,” said Bill Oliver, Managing Director, Americas, SecurityBridge. “Our SAP security solution perfectly aligns with Altum’s focus on helping businesses achieve responsible transformation and operational excellence. Together, we will provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the strategic and technical sides of SAP security.”