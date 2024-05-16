SecurityBridge introduces its next-generation security dashboard for SAP

New York, NY—May 16, 2024—SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announced its Next-Generation Security Dashboard for SAP. The new enhanced dashboard provides a comprehensive suite of security functions customized for CISOs, SOCs, and SAP Basis teams, including real-time views into threat monitoring, compliance ratings, patching status, code vulnerabilities, interface traffic, and more.

The Security Dashboard for SAP offers a library of predefined graphs and indicators, empowering customers to create custom security dashboards tailored to their needs. The real-time views and live analysis provide a new level of swift SAP security issue resolution. Additional features include:

Drag & drop widgets to create customized security intelligent views from SecurityBridge Platform data.

Flexible filters, like system type or custom system tags, to narrow data for advanced personalization and focus on specific SAP landscapes or systems.

Drill-down functions that enable a deep-dive analysis into the corresponding SecurityBridge Platform modules.

“SecurityBridge has listened to the increasing cybersecurity requirements of the global SAP user community and developed its next-generation dashboard based on their input,” said Holger Hügel, Product Management Director, SecurityBridge. “The net result is the Security Dashboard for SAP that offers the most comprehensive set of SAP security functions at a glance.”

The new Security Dashboard for SAP is now a part of the SecurityBridge Platform subscription.