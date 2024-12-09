Extreme Networks introduces AI automation solution Extreme Platform ONE

Extreme Networks, Inc. today unveiled Extreme Platform ONE, a technology platform that reduces the complexity for enterprises by seamlessly integrating networking, security, and AI solutions. The platform’s AI-powered automation includes conversational, interactive, and autonomous AI agents to assist, advise, and accelerate the productivity of networking, security, and business teams, effectively reducing the time to complete complex tasks from hours to minutes. Extreme Platform ONE also offers the industry’s simplest licensing.

“Today, IT leaders face mounting challenges, balancing increasing complexity and costs while driving innovation through digital transformation, cloud migrations, and AI. With Extreme Platform ONE, we’ve reduced the complexity of networking in isolation, fulfilling the broken promises of automation through AI. We’re delivering on the demands of our customers and partners to help drive their businesses forward with unprecedented efficiency and innovation,” said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks.

Designed to simplify complex tasks from days to hours and hours to minutes, Extreme Platform ONE delivers several key benefits to networking, security, and business teams, including:

Unified Experiences: Cross-team workflows via one composable workspace

From network and security teams to finance and procurement, Extreme Platform ONE's sleek UI integrates workflows, services, and data across domains, delivering customizable real-time information by persona. Customers can also build on the platform to add new capabilities through ecosystem integration partners—including Intel, Microsoft Security, and ServiceNow, among many others.





Extreme AI Expert transcends chatbots by delivering deep automation and flexibility. Extreme Platform ONE's AI core adapts to every organization's trust level, offering conversational, interactive, and autonomous agents to deliver efficiency in learning, planning, delivery, management, analysis, and governance.





Extreme Platform ONE relieves the pain of fractured licensing. It comes with comprehensive network and inventory management, AI, and support services included in the subscription. Customers will have the option to also purchase or bundle security functionality. This will significantly reduce the burden on stakeholders and procurement teams, making purchasing and renewing subscriptions easier than ever.

“Extreme has challenged the status quo at every step in our journey, from leading the charge in cloud networking to simplifying licensing with universal hardware. Now, Extreme Platform ONE offers cutting-edge technology and human-centric experiences that transform potential into reality—helping our customers embrace efficiency at every level. For example, in our internal benchmarking, we’ve reduced troubleshooting and remediation times by up to 95 percent. AI is at the core of this platform, but AI adoption will move at the pace of trust, and with Extreme Platform ONE, customers can take advantage of AI no matter where they are in that trust journey,” said Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product and Technology Officer, GM of Subscriptions, Extreme Networks.

What Customers are Saying about Extreme Platform ONE

Andrew Smith, Head of Digital Service Delivery, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

“Extreme Platform ONE is an excellent step forward and will give us a better understanding of what’s happening in the network and how we can improve it so that our doctors and staff can continue using technology to deliver best-in-class healthcare services. The simplified licensing and easy way to see what we might need for a future deployment or upgrade also gives us an easier way to sync with our procurement team.”

Michelle Okoro, Executive Director of Network Infrastructure, Aldine ISD

“As networking and security continue to converge, we’re prioritizing solutions that give our IT team valuable time back in their day. We can’t have our IT team ‘swivel chairing’ between network management, multiple security apps, multiple support portals, learning portals, etc. We need solutions like Extreme Platform ONE that put all of that into one place and give us an easy way to solve problems and support all the technology our schools rely on.”

Expert Insights

Brandon Butler, Senior Research Manager, Enterprise Networks, IDC

"Recent IDC research shows growing interest in platform-based approaches to AI-powered networking for enabling more integrated visibility, management, and user experiences across disparate domains of networking and security. Extreme Networks’ launch of Extreme Platform ONE addresses the need for advanced networking platforms that emphasize efficiency, automation, and streamlined experiences, all driven by AI. Extreme Platform ONE leverages native AI capabilities to provide experiences that are interactive, conversational, and autonomous, making Extreme Platform ONE a significant advancement in the networking industry."

Pricing and Availability

Extreme Platform ONE will be generally available in calendar Q3 2025. Pricing details will be announced at a later date.

Join Extreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Monica Kumar and Chief Product and Technology Officer Nabil Bukhari today at 11 a.m. ET for a special unveiling of Extreme Platform ONE. To watch the livestream, click here.

Extreme will announce further details about Extreme Platform ONE at Extreme Connect, taking place in Paris, France, from May 19-22, 2025. For more information about Extreme Connect and how to attend, click here.

