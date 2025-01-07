Cymulate acquires CYNC Secure to accelerate continuous threat exposure management capabilities

Cymulate, a leader in threat exposure validation, today announced the acquisition of CYNC Secure, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup focused on improving operational efficiency for exposure management programs. This strategic acquisition will accelerate time-to-market for the comprehensive Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform that Cymulate will launch in 2025, incorporating CYNC Secure’s unique approach to consolidating diverse vulnerability datasets.

Security operations teams are challenged with an expanding attack surface, a growing number of threats, and resource limitations. The result of this complexity is that only 5% of vulnerabilities are being patched each month. The Cymulate platform will bring focus to proof of exploitability in a simple, scalable manner so that remediation decisions can be most effective.

"Security teams are increasingly recognizing that validation of vulnerabilities, threats, and security controls is the key to effective exposure management," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-founder of Cymulate. "But there is room for improvement in the market for solutions that improve operational efficiency of the entire cycle. This includes synchronization of validation workflows with asset mapping and exposure discovery, as well as leveraging the results for remediation prioritization. CYNC Secure and Cymulate share this core mission.”

Founded in 2022, CYNC Secure empowers security teams to address risks efficiently, reducing complexity and streamlining the collection and normalization of data from a wide range of security solutions. CYNC Secure integrates with multiple tools, standardizing security data and using it to provide actionable insights that prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk and impact. By leveraging artificial intelligence, CYNC Secure turns these insights into accessible and actionable recommendations tailored to the specific context of each organization.

The Cymulate exposure validation platform allows companies to understand their resilience to threats. By adding capabilities from CYNC, like aggregating vulnerabilities from various sources, organizations will now have the ability to implement a unique, contextual exposure management program that will:

Accelerate integrations

Expand to cloud-native web application vulnerabilities

Aggregate exposures

Translate exposures into tasks and remediation plans

As part of the agreement, CYNC Secure's core development and leadership team will merge with Cymulate, including its co-founder and CEO, Meir Abergel, who joins as Vice President of Business Development and Alliances. In this role, Abergel will identify and build partnerships with brands, develop new use cases, and bring new solutions to the market.

"Cymulate’s approach to continuous security validation is a perfect match for CYNC’s operational focus,” said Abergel. “The Cymulate platform’s ability to simulate real-world threats to help organizations test and validate their security posture complements CYNC’s data centralization and remediation workflows beautifully. Bringing the companies together will allow us to accelerate value realization for customers adopting CTEM programs. With our joint commitment to customer-first innovation, this partnership is an opportunity for two companies with shared values and goals to address real-world needs and challenges."

To learn more about Cymulate and CYNC Secure, visit www.cymulate.com and www.cyncsecure.com.