Cyware launches pre-configured threat intelligence platform with Team Cymru

Cyware, a provider of threat intelligence management, low-code/no-code security automation, and cyber fusion solutions, today announced an important collaboration with Team Cymru to pre-configure Team Cymru’s threat feeds into Cyware’s Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP). This packaged solution delivers real-time visibility into botnets, malware, command and control (C2) infrastructure, and external malicious activity, empowering organizations to detect and respond faster to even the most sophisticated adversaries.

By incorporating Team Cymru’s threat feeds—including the Botnet Analysis and Reporting Service (BARS) feed and the Controller (C2) Feed—into Cyware’s advanced TIP, organizations gain access to more accurate and up-to-date intelligence. This enhanced intelligence is designed to allow security teams to identify, analyze, and mitigate malware and botnets with precision and speed to help fortify their defenses against cyberattacks.

“Real-time, actionable intelligence is crucial for effective cybersecurity operations,” said Sachin Jade, Chief Product Officer at Cyware. “By offering Team Cymru’s unparalleled threat feeds into Cyware’s advanced TIP, we are equipping organizations with a consolidated, robust platform and insights they need to proactively identify and neutralize threats faster and more cost-effectively—making what would take security teams months to build and implement down to days.”

With this solution, customers benefit from approximately 10,000 unique IPs daily and the processing of approximately 6-7 million unique events, providing detailed threat indicators and attributes that are often missing in traditional threat feeds. When combined with Cyware’s operationalized threat intelligence capabilities, it is designed to enable security teams to:

Stop malware and DDoS attacks before they impact networks and infrastructure.

Harden network defenses by integrating threat indicators with firewalls, intrusion prevention systems (IPS), and intrusion detection systems (IDS).

Automate threat hunting for DNS-based attacks and monitor malicious communications.

Gain geolocation, victimology information, and detailed campaign histories to contextualize threats.

“The collaboration between Team Cymru and Cyware represents a significant innovation leap forward in threat intelligence operationalization,” said Jeff Vosburg, President of Team Cymru. “With this strategic integration, we’re helping organizations take a proactive approach to cybersecurity, enabling them to strengthen their defenses against the growing number of adversaries.”

The combined solution also offers unique and critical insights into malware families, unique control protocols, and encryption mechanisms, allowing organizations to prioritize and block malicious activity more effectively.

For more information on Cyware and Team Cymru’s integration, visit https://www.cyware.com/partners/technology-alliances/team-cymru.