Cyware achieves FedRAMP Ready status

Cyware today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status.

FedRAMP is the government-wide program supporting the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government through a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. FedRAMP Ready Status confirms that a third-party assessment 3PAO attests to Cyware’s readiness for the comprehensive, meticulous authorization process, having met additional recently introduced and rigorous requirements issued by The Joint Authorization Board (JAB).

Cyware’s threat-driven automation is designed to ensure that actionable cyber threat intelligence (CTI) promptly reaches individuals and teams who can act on it to swiftly identify, understand, and mitigate threats. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) simplifies and substantially advances intelligence actioning.

“Until Threat Intelligence is automated and operationalized across U.S. government departments and agencies, its crucial role in strengthening cyber defenses and reducing risk is sharply diminished by bottlenecks and delays as well as by the overwhelming volume of incoming potential threats that continually surface,” said Anuj Goel, CEO and Co-founder of Cyware. “Cyware’s FedRAMP Ready status and partnerships with leading threat sharing networks and federal technology solutions providers reflect our commitment to accelerating and optimizing collective defense and strengthening critical infrastructure security.”