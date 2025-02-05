Brinqa expands executive leadership team with new CEO Dan Pagel

Brinqa, a unified exposure management company, has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Dan Pagel as Chief Executive Officer. Amad Fida, the company’s founding CEO, moves into the role of Chairman of the Board. With a proven track record in endpoint, identity, and network security, Pagel brings a wealth of experience to Brinqa.

Dan Pagel most recently served as CEO of Playvox, a workforce and quality management leader acquired by NICE, and has held key leadership roles at Britive, NetMotion, and MobileIron. His appointment marks a pivotal moment for Brinqa, accelerating innovation and reinforcing Brinqa’s commitment to delivering powerful, scalable solutions that drive transformative security outcomes for enterprises worldwide.

"Under Dan’s leadership, Brinqa is doubling down on delivering solutions to the market with a platform designed to tackle risk in the most complex and demanding environments—where other off-the-shelf solutions fall short,” Amad Fida, Chairman of Brinqa. "As I step into the Chairman role, I couldn’t be more confident in Dan Pagel’s ability to lead Brinqa into its next chapter of growth and innovation. With his exceptional leadership and strategic vision, combined with our unwavering commitment to our customers and solving the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity, Brinqa is poised for an exciting future. I’m looking forward to continuing to support this incredible team and their mission to transform the way organizations manage risk."

“Brinqa is transforming how enterprises address the relentless growth of vulnerabilities in today’s complex cyber landscape,” said Dan Pagel, CEO of Brinqa. “With attack surfaces expanding across infrastructure, cloud, and applications, organizations struggle to unify their security efforts and effectively reduce risk. Brinqa’s platform brings order to this complexity, enabling security leaders to gain unparalleled visibility, prioritize what matters most, and automate workflows to achieve measurable risk reduction. It’s an exciting time to lead this innovative team as we help redefine the future of cybersecurity.”

"Brinqa stands out for its ability to tackle one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise security: connecting the dots from known vulnerabilities and exposures to potential business impact," said Insight Partners Managing Director Thomas Krane. "Their team has built a platform that delivers battle-tested results for the world’s largest enterprises, cutting through the noise of siloed tools and fragmented data. We're excited to partner with Dan as Brinqa continues to help organizations take control of risk in a practical, effective way."

With new leaders joining the Brinqa team, Brinqa is expanding operations and has begun hiring for GTM, R&D, and customer support roles in the U.S. and other countries.