Enterprise tech sales leader Jeffrey Keplar joins artius.iD Board of Strategic Advisors

artius.iD, a provider of secure, self-managed, decentralized individual identity solutions, has today appointed former Oracle and Google enterprise sales leader Jeffrey Keplar to its Board of Strategic Advisors.



Keplar has more than three decades of experience building sales teams and leading enterprise tech sales strategies at the world's largest businesses. He held various sales leadership roles at Oracle over a period of nearly 20 years, ultimately serving as Group Vice President at the business and overseeing the tech giant's North America sales operations.



While at Oracle, his experience included heading up the firm's largest US customers, directing the team that generated $1.6 billion in annual new and renewal revenue, and, prior to that, running sales and account management for one-fifth of the business' Fortune 500 enterprise accounts.



Keplar's career experience also includes serving as Director of Select Accounts (Financial Services) at Google, where he was responsible for leading the go-to-market strategy for Google Cloud and selling in its suite of cloud services to enterprise financial services clients.



He was also previously Vice President of Worldwide Sales at MapR Technologies, the leading AI and ML data platform, where he closed deals with 3 of the 4 top US banks. He is the founder of Cardinal Initiatives, which provides strategic sales advisory to high-growth businesses.



Keplar joins artius.iD as it continues to rapidly scale its enterprise-grade cybersecurity offering and grow its base of corporate clients in the US and global markets. His appointment comes as the cybersecurity threats faced by multinationals, especially banks and financial services firms, escalate and grow in complexity.



The announcement follows a string of appointments to artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors, including former CEO and President of TriNet Burton M. Goldfield, leading AI expert Ed Watal, and Stefan Krause, former CFO of BMW Group and Deutsche Bank.

Michael Marcotte, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of artius.iD, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our Board of Strategic Advisors. His depth of expertise in enterprise tech sales, combined with his proven ability to drive rapid revenue growth, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our impact."



Jeff Keplar, Strategic Board Advisor at artius.iD, added, "I'm honored to join artius.iD's Board of Strategic Advisors and excited to contribute to its important mission of redefining digital identity.



"I've been hugely impressed by artius.iD's ability to not just respond to the challenges faced by corporates, but proactively shape the future of identity security to stay one step ahead of malicious actors and ensure that organizations can operate securely in a complex and dangerous digital world."