Menlo Security announces acquisition of data security platform Votiro

Menlo Security today announced the acquisition of Votiro, a data and file security platform that specializes in advanced Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) and data loss prevention. Together, Menlo Security and Votiro will enable enterprises to quickly and easily implement data security best practices without slowing employee and business productivity.

By expanding the Menlo Security browser security solution suite with the Votiro data and file security platform, Menlo Security provides a comprehensive workspace security solution that secures the modern worker, wherever they are, and adapts to how they work. Users typically spend over 80% of their work time accessing applications from the browser. Votiro addresses file security as documents flow in, out, and across the enterprise workspace, across multiple channels including the browser, email, collaboration tools, and API flows.

The expanded Menlo Security solution delivers Zero Trust Access to allow users to securely access their applications while preventing data leakage and securing file movement. The solution delivers high security efficacy and a transparent user experience. Users are secured without frustration or changing the way they work.

“Acquiring Votiro expands the capabilities of our product offerings and delivers a workspace security solution unlike anything else on the market. This solidifies our market leadership and empowers enterprises to secure their data across every business-critical workflow, all while enabling them to move at the speed of modern work,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, co-founder and CEO, Menlo Security. “Menlo has led the way in enterprise browser security for over 10 years. Now, we're transforming the future of workspace security.”

Votiro and Menlo Security share the same philosophy of delivering strong security solutions that are designed from the ground up to be easy to configure, deploy, and manage. Together with Menlo Security HEATShield AI, the Votiro Data Detection & Response (DDR) solution brings administrator simplicity to data loss prevention and data masking. The novel use of AI in both solutions detects and prevents a broader range of phishing and malware/ransomware attacks, as well as the loss of sensitive data, without the need for complex and static rule configuration.

“Votiro has built a unique and highly effective approach to protecting data in the modern work environment – an approach that complements Menlo Security technology and philosophies very well,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO, Votiro. “As a trusted industry leader with a strong track record supporting millions of users worldwide, Menlo is an ideal fit for Votiro. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Menlo to make this a smooth transition for our customers, employees, and partners and am confident this next chapter will prove to be a rewarding and productive experience for all.”

Learn more about Votiro and how its capabilities will be integrated into Menlo Security’s product offerings here.