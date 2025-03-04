BreachRx launches Rex AI, a new gen AI engine built for operational incident response

BreachRx today announced Rex AI, a new generative AI engine powering a suite of intelligent incident response capabilities. Built upon BreachRx's cybersecurity operational platform data and Cyber RegScout, BreachRx’s cybersecurity, privacy, and data breach legal library, Rex AI streamlines cyber incident response, enabling organizations to operationalize response processes across functions and stakeholders to protect themselves and their customers.

Rex AI provides real-time, intelligent recommendations to all stakeholders, streamlining incident response processes so that incident responders can focus on action rather than record preservation.

“Our mission is to provide the first and only platform enabling every relevant functional group across an organization to manage incident response collectively, consistently, and efficiently,” said Matt Hartley, chief product officer and co-founder at BreachRx. “The launch of Rex AI demonstrates how we’re leading the market in executing this mission, delivering AI capabilities to our customers that augment their use of the BreachRx platform, accelerate their ability to prepare effectively, and streamline response activities. With BreachRx supercharged by Rex AI, customers can effectively prepare themselves and ensure that they can quickly get back to business-as-usual no matter what happens.”

Key features of the Rex AI portfolio include:

Rex AI Regulatory Chatbot— Rex AI chatbot allows customers to use natural language to query relevant regulations in the Cyber RegScout library and receive accurate, actionable summaries and insights.

Task Templates— Rex AI autogenerates templates for record creation during an incident that technical personnel can simply fill in rather than starting from scratch mid-incident.

Action Ideas— Rex AI prompts all incident responders across departments with further potential actions they could take during incidents, protecting the organization from litigation and further damage.

Activities Rewrite— Rex AI helps users rewrite their notes for the record with a single click, reducing the pain of recording activities during an incident.

Report Template Helper— Rex AI provides recommended fixes for mistakes in user-generated incident reports and cyber crisis response templates, enabling the communications critical to a successful response.

Summarize Conditions—Rex AI generates plain language summaries of the conditions that trigger operational plans, regulatory procedures, contractual requirements, and more for stakeholders across the business, enabling proactive readiness for further cross-functional collaboration.

BreachRx is the system of record for organizations before, during, and after incidents. It is built on a data set optimized for operationalizing incident response processes for cybersecurity, legal/privacy, and communications users. With Cyber RegScout integrated, the platform offers a living library, continually providing global cybersecurity, privacy, and data breach regulatory information.

With the addition of Rex AI, customers now receive extremely accurate AI-powered guidance, content recommendations, summaries, and action prompts before, during, and after incidents. Rex AI, like the BreachRx platform, empowers responders across the business so they can reduce the time spent dealing with all aspects of incidents. This helps organizations reduce human time spent ensuring every response is consistent while complying with regulations and creating the factual records they need to shield themselves from litigation and regulatory action.

BreachRx Rex AI is available on the platform immediately. For more information on BreachRx or to schedule a demo, please visit www.breachrx.com.