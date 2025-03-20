Acuvity announces one-click GenAI service discovery and risk evaluation

Acuvity, a runtime generative AI security platform company, today announced the availability of their GenAI Service Risk Evaluation Report, a highly sought-after capability following the recent release and subsequent adoption of DeepSeek. By providing critical insights into GenAI services with just one click, organizations can better assess risks and take immediate actions without excessive overhead or delays.

The release of DeepSeek had a ripple effect across many industries, none more so than financial institutions such as credit unions. Their IT security teams are often limited in resources and tools, yet they must adhere to the same compliance and regulatory standards as larger institutions. The unexpected rise in adoption left these organizations scrambling to identify the risks associated with the previously unknown service. Many who attempted to block the service were met with mixed results, facing either limited insight into the application or miscategorization that required manual tickets and requests to the security vendor. When the dust finally settled, many organizations realized there had to be a better way to secure the influx of new GenAI services.

"Acuvity's runtime platform discovered and analyzed the risk of DeepSeek several months before it made headlines," said Satyam Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Acuvity. "While the GenAI risk rating was readily available to our customers, it became clear that they needed information regarding the service's data privacy, security, and residency with just one click of the mouse. Organizations can now quickly discover which GenAI services are in use and gather their risk rating along with their risk evaluation."

In addition to data privacy, security, and residency, Acuvity's Risk Evaluation Report includes other key information regarding GenAI services, such as data sharing with third parties, legal compliance, data usage and training, and dependencies on other models. The GenAI model powering Acuvity's Discovery and Risk Evaluation capability ensures continuous and automatic discovery of new GenAI services, as well as updates to those already cataloged. The GenAI policy and enforcement capability of Acuvity's Runtime Platform enables organizations to create GenAI use policies and apply them with varying degrees of enforcement based on the assessed risks.

