Huntress announces Microsoft collaboration to bolster cybersecurity for businesses

Huntress recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to empower businesses of all sizes to combat modern threats while maximizing their Huntress and Microsoft security investments.

More than 300 million organizations depend on Microsoft’s ecosystem but don’t always have the resources to tap into the full potential of Microsoft security tools available through Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Defender for Business, and Defender AV; Microsoft 365 Business Premium; and E3 and E5 licensing. Limited in-house cybersecurity expertise and resource constraints often leave powerful tools underutilized.

With integration into Microsoft environments, Huntress' cybersecurity solutions unlock protection for endpoints, identities, and employees. Huntress’ comprehensive suite, featuring Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Security Awareness Training (SAT), is continuously reinforced by a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC).

“Huntress was founded to make enterprise-grade security accessible to all businesses,” said Chris Bisnett, CTO at Huntress. “Businesses worldwide trust Microsoft’s ecosystem but often don’t fully use its potential due to limited resources or expertise. We deliver the technology and integrations needed to unlock the full value of Microsoft’s security solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes to operate securely and confidently in an evolving threat landscape.”

“With cyberattacks growing in both volume and complexity, businesses face mounting pressure to protect their environments with limited resources,” said Steve Dispensa, Corporate Vice President of Security, Microsoft. “Huntress’ integrations with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint empower organizations to not only strengthen their security posture but also fully benefit from their Microsoft security investments. Together, we’re equipping businesses worldwide to prioritize growth and innovation without compromising on security.”