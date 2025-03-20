Itron to bring NVIDIA-powered AI to the grid edge

Itron, Inc. today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to address the industry’s most pressing challenges by accelerating the adoption of AI-powered solutions at the grid edge for utilities and communities.

The collaboration combines Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio with NVIDIA’s AI-powered solutions, integrating high-fidelity, real-time data to transform how utilities meet the demands of a rapidly changing industry. Itron will collaborate with NVIDIA to develop solutions for utilities to reach their goals, including grid resilience, disaster management and prevention, consumer engagement, operational efficiency, the secure delivery of affordable energy to customers, and challenges yet unknown.

Itron, which has delivered over 13 million distributed intelligence-enabled endpoints globally, will work with NVIDIA to provide better outcomes for utilities. By integrating the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and NVIDIA AI Enterprise platforms into Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, the companies will enable utilities to leverage the edge computing power of NVIDIA’s solutions for AI tasks, helping to optimize utility operations. This collaboration will bring greater value for utilities and unlock new opportunities to enhance grid resiliency and accelerate decarbonization initiatives by leveraging the power of data at the grid edge.

Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio includes a diverse range of solutions such as demand response, distributed energy resource management and planning, managed services, and more. NVIDIA will play a critical role in enhancing these solutions with AI. By integrating NVIDIA accelerated computing at the grid edge, utilities are able to extract more actionable insights for improved performance. Itron collects data from hundreds of millions of endpoints every day, and with this collaboration, NVIDIA’s AI platform can help transform how the vast amount of data can be turned into intelligent, real-time information for utility users.

By lowering the barrier to AI adoption, utilities can primarily benefit from these additional use cases: