Restrata partners with MAX Security to enhance global security risk management

Restrata, a provider of operational resilience technology, has partnered with MAX Security to integrate MAX’s Intel Portal into resilienceOS, an end-to-end platform designed to unify security, risk, and operational resilience.

By bringing MAX Security’s world-class intelligence and global reach into the resilienceOS Risk Hub, Restrata ensures that businesses can respond rapidly to emerging threats and protect their people, assets, and operations. This strategic integration will enable organizations to access actionable insights that support proactive risk management and operational continuity.

Botan Osman, CEO & Co-Founder at Restrata, highlighted the value of the partnership, stating, "Partnering with MAX Security strengthens ResilienceOS’s capability to deliver intelligence-driven solutions. MAX Security’s strength in intelligence and security operations complements Restrata’s ResilienceOS platform perfectly, providing enhanced situational awareness, a better understanding of how threats can impact your organization, and the tools to react when you need to.”

“The integration of the MAX Intel Portal into Restrata’s platform reinforces why industry leaders trust MAX to provide the intelligence they need,” said Dror Becker, CEO at MAX Security. “By delivering tailored insights that close information gaps and support informed decision-making, we empower organizations to respond confidently to evolving global and localized challenges.”