Cowbell Connectors expands to 30+ integrations

Cowbell, a provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and middle-market businesses, has expanded its Cowbell Connectors to over 30 integrations with top security and cloud service providers.

While many businesses focus solely on outside-in or partial internal data, Cowbell Connectors enhance cyber risk assessment and underwriting by drawing on inside-out data, securely pulling real-time insights from:

Cloud environments like AWS, Azure, and GCP

Vulnerability scanners such as Tenable, Qualys, and Rapid7 InsightVM

Endpoint security solutions like CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Sophos

Identity and access management platforms such as Okta, Microsoft Entra, and Arnica

Compliance-focused tools like Qualys Policy Compliance and Security Studio.

These newly expanded integrations—designed to be used as part of a multi-layered model including outside-in data, dark web intelligence, threat intelligence, loss cost and historical claims, and regulatory compliance—come in response to rising cyberattacks, with the U.S. among the countries with high data breach density.

Last year, there were over 6.85 billion known records breached in the U.S., while the average cost of a data breach amounted to 9.36 million U.S. dollars; figures Cowbell expects to rise this year, with advances in AI and geopolitical conflicts both contributing to increased risk.

Rajeev Gupta, co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Cowbell, shared: “A 2024 survey among chief information security officers (CISOs) in the US showed that almost 9 in 10 organizations were at risk of a material cyberattack in the following 12 months, damaging both reputation and bottom lines. It’s now 2025, and the situation is only worsening; AI advancements have continued, empowering cybercriminals to execute more adaptive and scalable attacks, while geopolitical instability is increasingly manifesting in cyberspace. With threats evolving faster than ever, businesses must up their game. This is where, following the launch of our Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS) unit in February this year, our expanded Cowbell Connectors come in, providing a 360-degree view of businesses’ security posture, bolstered by real-time inside-out insights.”

By feeding inside-out insights into Cowbell Factors—Cowbell’s proprietary, AI-driven risk ratings—policyholders can not only address and patch vulnerabilities quickly but also pave the way for more precise underwriting, ensuring coverage accurately reflects the true level of risk exposure. Demonstrating strong internal controls to underwriters and improving risk rating over time can also lead to lower premiums or more favorable coverage terms.

While businesses and brokers can explore the full suite of integrations in the Cowbell platform today, there are also plans to double its integrations this year, adding a further 30 connectors covering categories including cloud, email and endpoint security, third-party risk management, and SIEM (Security Information & Event Management) platforms.

Keen to help support businesses in the best way possible, Cowbell has also said it is open to exploring new integrations based directly on the needs of its users.