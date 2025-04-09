Menlo Security integrates with Google’s Cloud WAN to deliver turnkey zero trust access

Menlo Security today announced the inclusion of Menlo Secure Application Access into Cloud WAN, a new wide area network solution from Google Cloud. This integration delivers turnkey Zero Trust Access for enterprises’ SaaS and private applications, eliminating the need for the deployment of additional network components and simplifying configuration for managed, BYOD, and unmanaged users and devices.

"For modern enterprises with distributed workforces, security and simplicity are non-negotiable," said Amir Ben-Efraim, CEO and co-founder of Menlo Security. "This integration with Google’s Cloud WAN delivers on both fronts, providing a turnkey Zero Trust solution that eliminates the complexities of traditional infrastructure. By leveraging the browser as a client, we're enabling secure access from any device, anywhere.”

“At Google Cloud, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of networking innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions for our customers,” said Muninder Sambi, VP of Networking at Google Cloud. “Integrating Menlo Security into our new Google Cloud WAN offering extends its power to enterprises seeking frictionless, secure access. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of enabling seamless connectivity in a distributed world."

This integration builds upon Menlo Security’s established partnership with Google Cloud to deliver advanced and comprehensive Workspace Security solutions for enterprises, in addition to its recent integration with Google Chrome posture API to simplify Zero Trust Access for enterprises.

Visit Menlo Security at Security Hub, 820 - Kiosk SH1 at Google Cloud NEXT April 9-11, 2025.