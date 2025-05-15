Proofpoint signs definitive agreement to acquire Hornetsecurity

“With the addition of Hornetsecurity, we’re excited to extend our human-centric security platform to better serve the unique needs of MSPs and SMBs," said Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint. "We look forward to deepening our investment in the European markets as part of our global growth strategy.”

Hornetsecurity brings a high-performing business into the Proofpoint portfolio with over $160 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), more than 20 percent year-over-year growth, and performance above the Rule of 60.