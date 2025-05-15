Proofpoint signs definitive agreement to acquire Hornetsecurity

Proofpoint today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hornetsecurity Group, a pan-European provider of AI-powered Microsoft 365 (M365) security, data protection, compliance, and security awareness services. The acquisition significantly enhances Proofpoint’s ability to provide human-centric security to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) globally through managed service providers (MSPs).
“With the addition of Hornetsecurity, we’re excited to extend our human-centric security platform to better serve the unique needs of MSPs and SMBs," said Sumit Dhawan, CEO of Proofpoint. "We look forward to deepening our investment in the European markets as part of our global growth strategy.”
Hornetsecurity brings a high-performing business into the Proofpoint portfolio with over $160 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), more than 20 percent year-over-year growth, and performance above the Rule of 60.
“Hornetsecurity’s AI-powered security platform enables thousands of MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade protection to their SMB customers across Europe,” said Daniel Hofmann, founder and CEO of Hornetsecurity. “With the breadth of human-centric risks only growing, joining Proofpoint is a natural next step in our journey to build the strongest global offering of M365 security services. By coming together, we can better serve our partners and customers and extend that protection globally.”
Upon closing, Proofpoint intends to make the Hornetsecurity platform available for MSPs and their customers worldwide. Hornetsecurity will serve as the central hub for all MSP and SMB customers within the group—ensuring a unified approach, enhanced service delivery, and accelerated innovation tailored to the needs of these key customer segments.
Hornetsecurity’s CEO, Daniel Hofmann, will remain at the helm of the company, continuing to drive its strategic growth and vision. The management team will remain on board, championing the company’s vision and proven product strategy—while accelerating innovation to deliver the next generation of cybersecurity solutions.
The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the deal are confidential.