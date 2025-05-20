Cynet announces CyAI redesign to deliver precise threat coverage

Cynet today announced a major update to CyAI, its proprietary AI engine that powers advanced threat detection across the Cynet platform.

Leveraging machine learning models trained on millions of samples, CyAI continuously analyzes every executable file across all endpoints to detect known and zero-day threats before damage can be done. The newly reengineered AI core delivers greater precision and broader threat coverage.

“Supercharged CyAI is already catching new malicious executables in active incidents,” says Timea Kovacs, Head of Data Science at Cynet, who led the redesign. “These are threats no other antivirus mechanism had flagged, and CyAI spotted them first in the wild. We also built a Deep Analysis cloud feedback loop to facilitate rapid model improvement, ensuring CyAI continuously optimizes over time.”

“Detection was already recognized as a Cynet strength,” says Aviad Hasnis, Chief Technology Officer, Cynet. “With upgrades to CyAI, we’re doubling down on that advantage.”

“Partner success is our obsession, and AI-enabled detection is a must-have capability for channel players in today’s market,” says Jason Magee, Chief Executive Officer, Cynet. “I’m proud of our team for making the All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform stronger and delivering new advantages to Cynet partners and customers around the world.”