Cynet Security announces Jason Magee as Chief Executive Officer

Cynet today announced the appointment of Jason Magee as Chief Executive Officer. Magee, formerly CEO of ConnectWise, succeeds Cynet Founder and former CEO Eyal Gruner, who will join Cynet’s Board of Directors and serve as a strategic advisor for Cynet’s executive team moving forward.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Cynet, challenge the cybersecurity status quo, and bring the All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform to life,” said Gruner, who led the extensive evaluation process to select a successor. “As Cynet scales globally from a position of strength, I am confident Jason is the ideal leader to chart our next chapter. Like all of us at Cynet, he believes cybersecurity should be intuitive, accessible, and affordable. Jason will be a transformative leader for Cynet and for the partners and customers we protect around the world.”

With over two decades of leadership experience, Magee provides proven expertise to scale businesses, drive strategic initiatives, and foster strong partner ecosystems. By optimizing people, platforms, and processes, he has steered technology companies through stages of explosive growth. As CEO of ConnectWise, Magee guided the company to success, spearheading strategic cybersecurity expansions to increase ARR by 300% and boost profitability by over 500%. With thousands of employees under his management, Jason drove the development of an ecosystem comprising tens of thousands of MSPs.

“There is no greater honor than to lead a company whose purpose is protection,” said Magee, “and I am truly excited to join Cynet as CEO at a pivotal moment in the company’s success story. Eyal has built an incredible business based on innovation and trust, and we have a strong team in place to build on that legacy. As cyberattacks increase in volume and sophistication, managed cybersecurity services are in record demand by small-to-medium enterprises. The All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform is purpose-built to meet that demand, and Cynet is resonating in the market. As our team embarks on this journey together, I am motivated by the tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth for Cynet while delivering even greater value for our partners and customers worldwide.”

Gruner and Magee will collaborate closely to ensure a seamless leadership transition and complete continuity for current Cynet partners and customers. “Jason and I share a commitment to tackle the most pressing challenges facing cybersecurity leaders today,” said Gruner. “I look forward to supporting Cynet’s talented teammates and meeting with partners to understand their priorities,” agreed Magee.

“The ability to bring in a leader as accomplished and experienced as Jason is a sign of Cynet’s strength,” said Cynet Executive Chairman Douglas Brockett. “Based on the transformational journey he led for ConnectWise, I share Eyal’s confidence in Jason’s strategic capabilities, operational effectiveness, and decisiveness to capitalize on growth opportunities in the channel. By emphasizing performance, expanding partnerships, and fostering a culture of innovation, Jason’s leadership will deliver extraordinary value for Cynet stakeholders.”