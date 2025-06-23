KnowBe4 research uncovers disconnect between workplace AI adoption and policy awareness

A new KnowBe4 survey of employees across Germany, South Africa, the Netherlands, France, the UK, and the US reveals that while a large majority of employees already engage with artificial intelligence (AI) tools at work, a strikingly low percentage are aware of their company's official policies governing its use.

The findings reveal that, on average, 60.2% of employees are using AI tools in the workplace. In contrast, only 18.5% are aware of their company’s policy on AI usage. This significant gap suggests that the vast majority of AI activity within organizations is taking place without guidance or oversight. One in 10 employees (10%) has admitted to putting client data into an AI tool to complete a work task.

“An AI governance gap is like a ticking time bomb for organizations,” said Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist at KnowBe4. “When the majority of your workforce is using AI but fewer than 20% understand the rules of engagement, you have a massive problem. AI tools are powerful, but without clear policies and training, employees may unknowingly feed sensitive information, like client data, into systems that were not designed to handle it securely. We often think of cyber risk as external, but in the age of AI, internal misuse, however unintentional, could lead to serious data breaches, compliance violations, and reputational damage.”

Other Takeaways Across Regions

Varying AI Adoption Rates: While the average percentage of employees using AI in the workplace is 60.2% globally, adoption rates varied by region. France shows the lowest adoption rate, with only 54.2% of employees saying they use AI tools at work, indicating a slower adoption rate. Conversely, South Africa records the highest at 70.1%, suggesting a more widespread use of AI.

Persistent Policy Awareness Gaps: An average of 14.4% of employees reported being unaware of their company’s AI policy. This lack of awareness is particularly notable in the Netherlands (16.1%) and the UK (15.8%), indicating a need for enhanced communication and training strategies.

Sanctioned AI Use is Lagging: Only an average of 17% of employees use AI at work with their IT/security team's knowledge. This figure, though highest in South Africa (23.6%), remains low overall, indicating a need for organizations to proactively provide and promote approved AI solutions.

The research emphasizes the critical need for organizations to bridge this awareness-usage gap. This requires not just establishing policies but actively communicating them, providing comprehensive training on ethical and secure AI use, and offering approved, user-friendly AI tools to mitigate the significant risks posed by uncontrolled AI adoption.