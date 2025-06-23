Kiteworks expands email security capabilities with Zivver acquisition

Kiteworks today announced the acquisition of Zivver, a secure email platform headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. This strategic acquisition enhances Kiteworks’ capabilities in secure communication while further expanding its European presence with the addition of Zivver’s professional team and large customer base.

Zivver uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze sensitive email content in context to prevent human errors, the biggest cause of data leaks in email, and to accurately protect, control, and track the exchange of sensitive data using a zero-knowledge, zero-access encryption key architecture.

The acquisition will result in the integration of Zivver’s AI-enabled secure email capabilities into Kiteworks’ Private Data Network that unifies and secures email, file sharing and collaboration, SFTP, managed file transfer (MFT), enterprise AI, and web forms into one platform. This is Kiteworks’ sixth acquisition in the past three and a half years and fifth in the past 18 months.

“Organizations require comprehensive solutions that protect private data shared and sent across all communication channels while maintaining seamless user experiences,” said Amit Toren, Chief Business Officer at Kiteworks. “By bringing Zivver’s innovative secure email technology into our Private Data Network, we’re providing the combined customer base with enhanced capabilities to secure their most sensitive communications while meeting stringent compliance requirements.”

Zivver customers and partners will receive:

Kiteworks’ Private Data Network Platform: Customers gain access to additional secure communication capabilities within Kiteworks’ security and governance framework.

Customers gain access to additional secure communication capabilities within Kiteworks’ security and governance framework. Enhanced Global Support: Customers electing to upgrade to the combined Kiteworks platform will have access to Kiteworks’ 24/7 support operation.

Customers electing to upgrade to the combined Kiteworks platform will have access to Kiteworks’ 24/7 support operation. Long-term Innovation and Stability: Customers get continued product support without disruptions to service.

Customers get continued product support without disruptions to service. Data Sovereignty: Zivver will remain hosted in the European Union with all data stored within EU borders, ensuring compliance with regional data protection regulations.

Kiteworks’ and Zivver’s joint commitment enables organizations to meet various regulations such as GDPR, NIS 2, HIPAA, and DORA, with adaptable security measures and robust reporting for compliance monitoring.

“We surveyed countless companies and solutions globally,” said Wouter Klinkhamer, CEO of Zivver. “Our objective was to find a partner who shares our vision for zero-access security and meets Europe’s stringent data sovereignty standards. We’re particularly excited about the expanded product innovation and development and additional resources this acquisition brings to our customers and partners.”