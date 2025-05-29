Apono announces NHI security update for Cloud Access Management

Apono today announced a significant update to the Apono Cloud Access Management Platform, introducing new capabilities for managing and securing Non-Human Identities (NHIs).

"The widespread growth of over-privileged non-human identities in the cloud presents a critical security challenge—they are prime targets for attackers and introduce substantial risk and blind spots into vital cloud infrastructure," said Ofir Stein, CTO at Apono. "Our latest platform update is specifically designed to combat this by giving organizations the essential tools to discover, manage, assess, and even quarantine identities. This enables a crucial shift to a just-enough, least-privilege model for non-human access at scale."

Key capabilities of the Apono platform update include:

Discovery and Observability: The platform can identify various types of NHIs, such as service accounts, secrets, API keys, IAM roles, IAM users, and Permission sets.

Risk Assessment and Recommendation: It can determine the risk associated with discovered NHIs and recommend actions to mitigate those risks.

Just Enough Access and Least Privilege Migration: The update reduces permission levels on NHIs, automates Just-Enough Access provisioning, and enables migration to a least-privilege access model.

Dormant and Zombie NHI Identification and Quarantine: The platform can identify unused or abandoned Identities that pose a high risk due to their access levels and safely quarantine them by removing assigned access.

"The rise of NHI usage in the past two years has reaffirmed the need for organizations to firstly discover and understand their NHI posture, but more importantly, move towards a strategic path of risk analysis and remediation," said Simon Moffatt, Founder & Research Analyst, The Cyber Hut. "NHI management requires more than just credential rotation and should leverage the same concepts developed over the past three decades in the human-identity space: namely, strong governance, least privilege access, and linkage to business processes. Apono's investment in this area is testament to significant growth in market demand for these use cases."

Apono will be at Identiverse 2025, which will take place from June 3 to 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can learn more about Apono's latest NHI capabilities and view a live demonstration at the Apono booth [Booth # 232] on the main conference floor and the NHI Pavilion. In addition, Apono will be a panelist during the NHI Workshop in a session titled "The Market Landscape—Types of Solutions to Manage NHI Risks and Market Trends."

More information about this platform update is available here: https://www.apono.io/securing-nhi/