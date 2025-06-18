Appdome launches Detect Agentic AI Malware plugins for mobile

Appdome today announced the availability of new dynamic defense plugins to detect and defend against agentic AI malware and unauthorized AI assistants controlling Android & iOS devices and applications.

The new Detect Agentic AI Malware plugins allow mobile brands and enterprises to know when agentic AI applications interact with their mobile applications and use the data to prevent sensitive data leaks and block unvetted on-device AI agents from accessing transaction, account, or enterprise data and services.

"Mobile brands and enterprises have quickly acknowledged the risk of agentic AI assistants on mobile devices," said Tom Tovar, co-creator and CEO of Appdome. "Our new Detect Agentic AI Malware plugins give mobile brands and enterprises choice and control over when and how to introduce AI assistant functionality to their users."

Appdome's new Detect Agentic AI Malware plugin uses behavioral biometrics to detect the techniques that malicious or unauthorized AI assistants use to interact with an Android or iOS application in real time. This includes official, third-party, or wrapped AI apps that impersonate trusted tools or gain elevated permissions.

Mobile brands and enterprises can use Appdome to monitor AI assistant use or detect and defend against them using multiple evaluation, enforcement, and mitigation options. Mobile brands and enterprises can also specify any number of Trusted AI Assistants to guarantee that users have access to approved and legitimate agentic AI.

"A tsunami of agentic AI—both good and bad—is approaching the mobile ecosystem. The question is no longer if, but when," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "Most concerning are wrapped versions of legitimate apps, which are increasingly used to trick users into signing in, transacting, and engaging with what looks like your brand—until a malicious agent takes over. Our new dynamic defenses stop agentic AI from weaponizing your app against your users."

To learn more about Appdome malware protection, including Detect Agentic AI Malware, please visit https://www.appdome.com/mobile-malware-prevention/.