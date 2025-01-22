Appdome unveils threat management module, Threat Dynamics

Appdome today announced that a new AI-native threat-management module called Threat Dynamics will be offered inside Appdome's ThreatScope Mobile XDR.

Threat Dynamics uses AI deep learning to continuously evaluate the likelihood of a successful exploit from more than 400+ attack vectors and calculate a Mobile Risk Index for each business and mobile application. This allows businesses to see how threats move across the production environment, empowering them to quickly prioritize and focus on the attack vectors with the highest potential impact and preempt these threats before they escalate.

This also allows businesses to continuously benchmark and manage their business- and application-level risk against the baseline of Appdome's growing monthly data stream of tens of billions of mobile fraud, scam, bot, and cyber threat events globally. These new capabilities add to ThreatScope Mobile XDR's existing real-time threat intelligence, inspection, and rapid response capabilities.

"On top of lightning-fast incident response, mobile businesses want to benchmark their mobile defense posture against the industry and preempt mobile threats before they escalate," said Tom Tovar, co-creator and CEO of Appdome. "Mobile businesses don't want to play 'whack a mole' with fraud, scams, and cyberattacks. They want AI-driven reconnaissance and benchmarking plus the rapid and automated response of XDR in one platform. They want to operationalize extended threat management across the full lifecycle of the mobile business."

As mobile becomes the business, the landscape of fraud and cyber-attacks in the mobile economy has grown significantly. It now includes a wide range of adversaries, such as active hacker communities, criminal organizations, and AI-powered attacks. In this economy, attack vectors such as account takeover (ATO), on-device fraud (ODF), scams, identity theft, bot attacks, and more are proliferating quickly. Mobile businesses switched to Appdome to accelerate their defense time to market, eliminate work, gain automation through machine learning, and build any combination of Appdome's 10,000+ dynamic defense plugins into mobile apps fast.

With Appdome Threat Dynamics, mobile businesses can now leverage a big and diverse data stream of mobile fraud and threat events in the digital economy to take a holistic and continuous approach to threat management. With Threat Dynamics, businesses leverage the power of AI to analyze and benchmark their active attack surface against the active attack surface in billions of Appdome-defended mobile apps. By analyzing this data from multiple perspectives, mobile businesses can see how cyber-attacks, fraud, and threats move across the mobile business and use Appdome's Threat Dynamics to identify fraud and cyber-attack patterns early on, rank the potential impact of each attack prospectively, and preempt cyber-attacks, fraud, and threats before the attacks proliferate.

"Appdome already improves productivity for dev and cybersecurity teams, automating engineering work and reducing security review time," said Eric Newcomer, CTO at Intellyx. "As more attacks target the mobile channel, it is more important than ever to combine fraud and other threat data from the mobile business under a single pane of glass. Appdome's huge data set and AI-driven defense model give businesses the power to preempt fraud and deliver immediate responses to any such threats and attacks."

Mobile businesses need usable and relevant data about the attacks and threats impacting their Android & iOS applications, users, identities, and transactions. However, point products aimed at mobile app security, mobile fraud prevention, KYC checks, and mobile identity only provide one slice of data. These slices are often available in siloed implementations that isolate data to one app, customer, and attack vector only. The same products either can't or don't aggregate, analyze, or expose data from all installations, leverage adaptive learning models, or apply AI to benchmark trends, virality, or future potential impact of attacks. The output from these systems is often limited to human-defined "true/false" or "high," "medium," and "low" severity designations, which fatigue users and lead to false positives and missed attacks.

"Assume you had a service that received all the fraud, bot, cyber-attack, and defense data in the mobile economy," said Avi Yehuda, CTO of Appdome. "Inside this data set, you can use AI deep learning to continuously analyze, find patterns, and rank billions of threat events in real time and start to use this data to provide predictive insights and benchmark comparisons that give businesses the power to manage threats as an ongoing part of the business."

Appdome's Threat Dynamics leverages AI and Appdome's big-data footprint to continuously analyze and rank mobile threats, including fraud, malware, and bot trends in its global data set. Using this data, Threat Dynamics continuously calculates a Mobile Risk Index for each mobile business and app, providing a holistic, living, and dynamic context to the threat data sent to their ThreatScope instance. Threat Dynamics also shows how fraud, cyberattacks, and other threats move across mobile apps, releases, installations, devices, users, and networks.

With Threat Dynamics, mobile businesses can see which attacks are moving fastest, which mobile applications suffer the most, and which attacks are likely to have the biggest impact on the business. Trends such as infection rate, attack frequency, attack velocity, cohort placement, variance, projected impact, and more are provided for each attack, application, release, device, OS, geographic source, and other dimensions.

"Mobile threat intelligence has traditionally looked at data in the rear-view mirror or worse, with blinders on," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "Mobile businesses can't wait to address the biggest attacks after the fact, waste time trying to manually evaluate threat data from multiple siloes, or overreact to the wrong attack. The purpose of Threat Dynamics is to give businesses the power of AI deep learning to allow businesses to preempt attacks and manage and reduce their mobile risk as an active part of the business."

