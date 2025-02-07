SS&Si Dealer Network Expands Offerings with ZKTeco entrance control solutions

SS&Si Dealer Network, based in Deltona, Fla., announces the addition of ZKTeco USA’s entrance control and access control products to their growing catalog. With an initial batch of stock available in their warehouses, dealers can now access ZKTeco USA’s trusted security solutions directly through SS&Si Dealer Network.

ZKTeco USA is a global provider of entrance control solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance security and streamline operations. The company’s lineup includes turnstiles, metal detectors, X-ray machines and other advanced screening solutions that help secure facilities of all sizes. In addition to these entrance control products, ZKTeco USA also provides a comprehensive suite of access control solutions, ensuring seamless integration and top-tier physical security.

“Entrance control is often an overlooked aspect of a comprehensive physical security strategy, yet it plays a critical role in safeguarding facilities,” said Jake Voll, President at SS&Si Dealer Network. “By expanding our offerings with ZKTeco USA’s entrance solutions, we are equipping our dealers with the tools they need to address this crucial security gap and enhance overall site protection for their clients.”

SS&Si Dealer Network remains committed to providing high-quality security products and ensuring its dealers have access to solutions for every situation. The addition of ZKTeco USA’s entrance control products aligns with the company’s mission to offer top-tier security equipment that empowers dealers to grow their businesses.

Dealers can place orders now at shop.ssandsi.com or by reaching out to their account representative.

SS&Si Dealer Network is a national distributor of security and low-voltage products, dedicated to supporting security professionals with top brands, expert resources, and customer support.