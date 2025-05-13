SECLOCK Strengthens West Coast Operations With Major Las Vegas Warehouse Expansion

SECLOCK, based in Westwood, Mass., announced the expansion of its West Coast distribution center in Las Vegas, a major step forward in delivering faster, more efficient service to customers across the western United States.

For over 44 years, SECLOCK has been a trusted source for premium electrical and mechanical door hardware, offering technical expertise, deep inventory and a customer-first approach. The company has operated the Las Vegas facility for 28 years. The significant investment to expand the warehouse will ensure SECLOCK’s West Coast customers “receive the same legendary service and product availability our East Coast clients have come to depend on,” the announcement states.

Now spanning nearly 55,000 square feet with 32-foot ceilings, the upgraded Las Vegas facility is equipped to fully stock an extensive range of industry-leading brands — including LCN, Von Duprin, Schlage, Best, Simplex and Sargent — joining the full lines of HES, Securitron, Pemko, Adams Rite, Alarm Controls and more.

With this expanded inventory, SECLOCK now offers immediate availability for the West Coast, allowing for 1–2-day delivery windows on everything from the most popular products to the most hard-to-find items.

“This expansion is about more than just space — it’s about speed, accuracy and dependability,” said Justin Wormell, executive director of strategic accounts. “By dramatically increasing our stocking capacity in Las Vegas, we’re ensuring our West Coast customers can access the exact products they need — when and where they need them.”

Focused on Speed, Precision & Local Technical Support

With a larger warehouse and sales team dedicated to Western region logistics, and systems optimized for high-volume, same-day shipping, SECLOCK can now more effectively:

Reduce lead times and improve job site readiness for customers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Texas and beyond.

Accommodate last-minute project demands with a greater range of SKUs available for immediate shipment.

Minimize project delays by eliminating the need to source from multiple vendors or wait for cross-country shipping.

Offer personalized support through the industry’s most experienced sales teams who understand the unique needs of our customers.

This expansion is part of SECLOCK’s broader mission to anticipate customer needs and remove friction from the procurement process — whether ordering from Los Angeles or Boston.

A Trusted Partner, Coast to Coast

The Las Vegas facility joins the company’s other strategically located warehouses in creating a national logistics strategy designed to serve customers faster and smarter, regardless of time zone. With an unwavering commitment to product availability, knowledgeable technical support, and a seamless digital experience, SECLOCK says it continues to be the only choice for electrical and mechanical door hardware solutions.