MERON to showcase PIAM+ at GSX 2024

MERON, a new entry in the cyber-physical security marketplace, is showcasing its innovative new Physical Identity, Access and Incident Management solution branded MERON PIAM+ here at GSX 2024 in booth 1955.

The new highly scalable, intelligent, and fully integrated platform leverages advanced modern technologies to establish new benchmarks in performance and cost efficiency for large enterprise applications.

MERON PIAM+ employs in-memory data structures, infinitely scalable microservices, data management architecture, streaming data analytics and integration, and a highly advanced AI engine driving intelligent Co-pilots to automate tasks and workload of individuals.

“MERON PIAM+ resolves the significant shortfalls of older generation PIAM applications related to scalability, integration, security, cost efficiency, and the overall user experience,” said Imran Rana, Principal at MERON. “Our new MERON PIAM+ platform leverages new advanced technologies to deliver a comprehensive solution that is at least 300% faster than older PIAM applications and gets deployed in fraction of time when compared to other applications.”

“During the course of several consultation projects with leading companies over the past few years, it became quite clear that organizations with large numbers of employees and/or contracted workers are seeking a better, more robust PIAM solution that goes beyond legacy solutions,” said Sharad Shekhar, Principal at MERON. “This led to many discussions with longstanding partners and developers around the globe over the course of last two to three years, and the creation of MERON technology last year and public release of our new PIAM+ solution which we are debuting here at GSX 2024.”

MERON PIAM+ overcomes the numerous challenges of older generation PIAM solutions as follows:

Incomplete Identity Lifecycle Management: MERON PIAM+ eliminates the gaps in identity lifecycle management and the manual custom patchwork laden deployments at customer sites, and the high support and maintenance costs associated with these processes.

Need For Further Automation: MERON Co-pilots automate several tasks that are error laden and manually done today. Co-pilots work 24 x 7 x 365 in the background making your environment more proactive and predictive as opposed to being reactive.

Cyber Vulnerability: MERON PIAM+ allows each microservice to have its own security measures tailored to meet the needs of each application, so if one microservice is ever compromised, it does not necessarily compromise other services.

Limited Insights: MERON PIAM+ is an AI and data centric platform that delivers real-time and offline analytics to derive actionable insights and detect anomalies before they materialize into potentially damaging events.

Limited Scalability and Inflexibility: Unlike older generation PIAM software that is often built on monolithic architecture, MERON PIAM+ is built with microservices architecture that is easily and cost-effectively scalable, maintainable, and upgradable.

Need for Incident Tracking: MERON PIAM+ integrates a real-time built-in incident management application with PIAM+ allowing users to effectively manage and track all incident types.

Legacy Technology Stack: MERON PIAM+ employs AI-Co-pilots to automatically manage the platform, anomaly detection, self-healing of any fault, etc.

Difficulty Upgrading: MERON PIAM+ offers a straightforward upgrade path as each microservices can be individually upgraded automatically while the system is up and running, minimizing system downtime.

Slow/Costly Implementation: MERON PIAM+ is designed for rapid deployment utilizing preconfigured templates, workflows and rules resulting in deployment times that are up to 300% faster than existing PIAM applications.

Poor/slow Performance: PIAM+ features a distributed data and event streaming platform to handle a high throughput of messages with minimal latency, ensuring data durability and reliability even in the event of hardware failures.

Lack of API Support: MERON PIAM+ offers modern APIs that make integration with newer IT systems, cloud-based services, and IoT devices fast, easy, and more efficient.

Inability to Support Modern Security Paradigms: MERON PIAM+ enables users to develop and enforce zero trust models to best protect people and assets.

Limited Innovation: Unlike MERON PIAM+, older PIAM applications are built on outdated technologies, which can make maintenance costly and resource intensive, resulting in unwanted vendor-lock.

"We have already engaged with several large organizations who have expressed extreme interest in MERON PIAM+, and we are currently collaborating with select high-profile systems integrators with customer bases of large organizations,” continued Shekhar. “We are also now looking to further expand our business network, as well as our team of identity and access management technology and sales experts to further support the launch of MERON PIAM+.”

“MERON PIAM+ offers many unique value propositions that challenge the status quo in the industry with a powerful, fully integrated solution that offers faster deployment, superior performance, futureproofed architecture, and lower cost of ownership,” concluded Rana.