Altronix showcases enhanced power and data solutions at GSX 2024

Orlando, FL (September 23, 2024) – Altronix, the recognized leader in power and data transmission for the professional security industry, is featuring its expanded lineup of industry proven technologies designed to enhance and protect critical infrastructure here at GSX 2024, in booth 2660. Altronix continues to set new benchmarks with solutions that deliver unmatched reliability and efficiency for both end-users and systems integrators.

“We are excited to demonstrate our latest power and data transmission solutions at GSX 2024 for a myriad range of expanded applications that transcend conventional physical security,” said Alan Forman, President of Altronix. “Our expanded lineup of industry proven products deliver the high performance and installation efficiencies security professionals have come to expect from Altronix.”

Featured products at the Altronix booth include:

Circ1ATS: A reliable automatic AC transfer switch that guarantees uninterrupted power for critical security systems. Circ1ATS ensures continuous power delivery, making it ideal for environments where downtime is not an option.

Enhanced NetWay Spectrum with new EBC48: This new rapid battery charger integrates with NetWay Spectrum Hardened PoE Switches to provide an all-in-one solution to deploy the latest PoE devices in remote locations, now with extended back-up time.

CommBatt: Power and battery backup system designed for emergency response radio systems ensures ongoing communication to first responders, during outages, or system disruptions.

Pace: Extend ethernet range up to 1000m by utilizing existing two wire/single pair infrastructure, or up to 500m utilizing structured cabling. Seamlessly connect IP devices or communicate with T1L industrial devices, saving time and labor.

Tempo724Q: A network-programmable 24/7 timer that supports 12VDC/24VDC operation or PoE, with built-in battery charging. Flash memory prevents loss of programming during power failures and can handle up to 420 weekly events with 30 programmable holiday dates. Features embedded LINQ™ network management technology for remote programming, reporting, and control.

Trove Series: Altronix continues to expand its Trove pre-wired and pre-configured offerings, now including integrations with LiftMaster, Axis, and more leading access brands. These scalable, all-in-one power and access control solutions simplify installation and save time, offering increased versatility for a wide range of applications in wall and rack mount options.

LINQ Power Management: Altronix's LINQ power management system allows for real-time monitoring and control of system components, providing security professionals with valuable insights to ensure systems operate optimally.

Visit Altronix at Booth 2660 to explore innovations designed to boost efficiency, minimize downtime, and simplify installations—equipping integrators to tackle complex security challenges with ease.

For more information on Altronix’s extensive line of products visit www.altronix.com.