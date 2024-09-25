ZBeta establishes LabZ as Center of Excellence for Security Innovation, Collaboration, and Testing

San Francisco, Sept. 23, 2024 —ZBeta, a pioneer in delivering comprehensive physical security consulting services, today announces the launch of LabZ, an innovative program dedicated to driving the future of security technology through rigorous testing, independent evaluation, and continuous improvement.

Designed to be a center of collaboration for the security industry, LabZ is an unparalleled resource for the testing of emerging innovations, complex integrations, and system and device convergence.

In the modern landscape, businesses are confronted with growing complexities, shifting risks, and swift changes, all of which demand strategic and robust security programs. The need for comprehensive evaluation and understanding of the diverse solutions that serve as the basis for enterprise security programs has never been more critical. LabZ is designed to help security leaders evaluate and analyze technologies to ensure that they can excel in real-world environments.

LabZ is the key piece of the puzzle in ZBeta's journey from a technology, services, and system design firm to a comprehensive security consulting provider.

t is a proving ground for new ideas, a fully equipped, highly resourced environment where ZBeta can test solutions and address complexities before incorporating them into any system design. By continuously innovating, collaborating, and striving for excellence, LabZ also ensures its evaluations evolve with the security landscape.

"LabZ is a center of collaboration where the industry can come together to evaluate challenges and solve problems," said Zack Brunette, CEO, ZBeta. "As a dedicated space for hands-on testing and concept proving, this initiative ensures that the solutions we recommend and that our clients implement are responsive to business needs and risk, aligned with use cases and operations, and fully optimized. LabZ is a space where we will have the freedom and ability to dig deeper, look further, push boundaries, and pursue fundamentally better results."

Located in Chicago, the LabZ facility features a state-of-the-art testing center, meeting rooms, and collaboration areas. This environment serves as a test bed for program goals and evolving client needs, offering multiple engagement avenues for potential clients and industry professionals, and the ability to pilot and demonstrate the integrated solutions that have been fully configured and implemented up to their full potential. It is also a center of collaboration, supporting industry discussions, innovations, and strategy development focused on elevating the role of physical security.

The foundation of LabZ is built on several key pillars:

Testing: LabZ performs performance, and function tests on equipment and integrated solutions, documenting and publishing findings for clients and the industry.

Research and Analysis: The LabZ team, made up of expert security practitioners and consultants, collects and analyzes system and program data to identify trends, validate costs and benefits, and support internal and client data collection objectives.

Solution optimization: Develops research-driven consulting, roadmap development, subject matter expertise, and R&D assistance, along with app configuration and solution optimization.

Knowledge Base: The team builds and sustains an extensive, interactive database of security manufacturers, products, and essential features.

Industry Collaboration and Thought Leadership: LabZ addresses persistent industry challenges by proposing solutions, questioning assumptions, and issuing constructive challenges.

LabZ provides a comprehensive suite of resources, including in-depth content and publications offering insights and findings, targeted testing with practical solutions, extensive market research and industry guidance, and product alerts highlighting emerging technologies and their value.

ZBeta invites industry professionals to experience LabZ firsthand at our facility, explore our projects on our Web site, and engage with our team at this week’s GSX 2024.