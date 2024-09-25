Adam Kinder rejoins DMP as regional sales manager

Adam Kinder rejoins DMP as the regional sales manager for the Central States territory after a five-year hiatus. He will provide ongoing service and support to DMP dealers across Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and the Kansas City metropolitan area.

“I am excited to be returning home to DMP. The reputation and values that DMP represents makes it an easy decision to return,” said Kinder. “I am eager to support the dealers I worked with in the past and meet the new dealers that have joined DMP.”

While at DMP, Kinder held positions in technical training and product management. Since that time, he has further developed his sales acumen, working in the video security and access control space.