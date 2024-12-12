Bosch Nears Deal to Sell Security Systems Assets to Triton Partners

Bosch is reportedly close to finalizing an agreement to sell portions of its security systems business to the private equity firm Triton Partners, according to Bloomberg. The German conglomerate is said to be streamlining its portfolio through this move.

Triton Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in and supporting medium-sized businesses primarily across Europe. Based in London, the firm specializes in sectors including business services, industrial tech and health care.

Consummating a deal with Bosch would expand upon Triton’s security systems portfolio. Last year, the firm acquired Wavelynx Technologies, a provider of secure and open mobile-first identity and access control solutions. In 2021, Triton acquired ACRE’s family of companies that included Vanderbilt, Open Options, RS2 Technologies, ComNet and Razberi.

The Bosch assets could be valued at approximately $735 million, with an agreement potentially finalized as early as this week, sources familiar with the negotiations told Bloomberg. While discussions are in advanced stages, delays remain a possibility, noted individuals who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The sale would streamline Bosch’s portfolio after its $8 billion acquisition of Johnson Controls’ heating and ventilation assets in July. In October 2023, Bosch announced plans to divest most of the product-focused business within its building technologies division, including video, access, intrusion and communications units.

In July 2023, Bosch garnered headlines in the security integration and smart buildings sector by revealing plans to acquire Paladin Technologies, a Canadian security integrator. The transaction significantly expanded Bosch’s integration footprint across North America. Bosch stated that the decision was aimed at bolstering its Climatec business, which it had acquired in 2015.