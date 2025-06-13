    Ranking Highlights U.S. Manufacturers Supporting the Physical Security Industry

    June 13, 2025
    This snapshot highlights large publicly held manufacturers from the 2025 IndustryWeek U.S. 500 list that provide products and technology used in physical security.
    Daniel Balakov / E+ via Getty Images
    The chart below highlights select companies from the 2025 IW U.S. 500 — IndustryWeek’s annual ranking of the 500 largest publicly held U.S. manufacturers — whose products and technologies are relevant to the physical security industry.

    This curated list includes manufacturers that develop or supply components such as video surveillance storage, access control systems, public safety technologies, defense platforms and other solutions used in commercial, government and critical infrastructure protection.

    IndustryWeek and SecurityInfoWatch are both owned and operated by Endeavor Business Media. For more details on the full IW U.S. 500 rankings, go here.

    IndustryWeek
    Select manufacturers from the IW U.S. 500 list with business segments, technologies, or solutions applicable to physical security markets.
