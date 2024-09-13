Former NYPD Commissioner to Keynote at Securing New Ground conference

SILVER SPRING, Md. – The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced Keechant Sewell – senior vice president of security and guest experience at the Mets at Citi Field and former police commissioner of the city of New York – as the 2024 dinner keynote speaker for Securing New Ground (SNG), the security industry’s executive conference, taking place Oct. 8-9 at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.

This year’s Securing New Ground conference will shape industry trends and offer opportunities to engage with the leaders who are driving the future of security. The 2024 program will explore the most current and cutting-edge issues, like how digital transformation will reinvent corporate security operations and the future of mobile credentials; share investment insights for the security industry; showcase in-depth one-to-one interviews with top executives in the industry; and foster new connections through interactive sessions and dynamic roundtable discussions.

For the first time in 2024, included in the SNG conference ticket is a special evening dinner event on Oct. 8 sponsored by Johnson Controls and featuring a dynamic keynote from Sewell. The presentation will highlight Sewell’s experiences as a leader in both public safety and corporate security, important topics in critical infrastructure protection and navigating how security aligns with public safety and corporate goals.

Before joining the leadership of the Mets at Citi Field, Sewell was a U.S. police officer and administrator who served as the 45th New York City police commissioner, overseeing a comprehensive strategy focused on the safety of New Yorkers and improving core features of the New York City Police Department (NYPD). During her tenure, Sewell launched the Innovation Steering Committee, which made nearly 250 recommendations for improved data analytics, community engagement, technology, officer safety and more. She has also leveraged technology to better connect to the public and keep officers and the city safe, in addition to a myriad of crime-reduction strategies and forged meaningful and lasting relationships between the NYPD and communities, businesses, elected leaders and government agencies. Sewell’s many accolades include being the first sitting NYPD commissioner to be named PBA Person of the Year and being recognized with the first annual Torch Award from MovementForward. She is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, where she was selected to deliver the commencement address.

“SIA is honored to welcome Keechant Sewell as our dinner keynote speaker at Securing New Ground 2024 – bringing her unique expertise and perspective to our conference attendees,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “We’ll hear important, insightful takeaways from Former Commissioner Sewell as she shares key lessons from her illustrious longtime career in law enforcement and public safety and her experience as an innovative leader in sport and venue security with the Mets, and this special dinner keynote will offer even more value to SNG attendees in 2024.”

Additional highlights of the 2024 SNG program include:

A day 2 keynote address from Phil Mackintosh , chief economist and senior vice president at Nasdaq, about how market conditions and financial indicators will impact the U.S. and global economies

, president of ADI Global Distribution; , vice president and general manager of Honeywell Commercial Security; ,CEO of Convergint; , CEO of Allied Universal; , CEO and co-founder of Verkada; , CEO of i-PRO; , chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls; and , CEO of Genetec The return of the popular “View From the Top” session on major trends and challenges in global security, featuring top executives from integration, product manufacturers and the practitioner voice

The ever-insightful Security Megatrends session that forecasts leading trends expected to change the industry over the next one to five years

An Investment Insights panel that breaks down the numbers behind industry investments, mergers and acquisitions activity, lending and private equity

And more!

The full agenda is available here, and a current list of speakers is also available on the conference website.

Registration for SIA members is $1,145 (a savings of $850 off the regular rate). Security practitioners are invited to attend for $495, and government security leaders are provided complimentary access; learn more and register here.

