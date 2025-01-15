  • Advertise
    1. Industry News

    TSA intercepts 6,678 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2024

    Jan. 15, 2025
    This total is a minor decrease from the 6,737 firearms stopped in 2023.
    During 2024, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted a total of 6,678 firearms at airport security checkpoints, preventing them from getting into the secure areas of the airport and onboard aircraft. Approximately 94% of these firearms were loaded. This total is a minor decrease from the 6,737 firearms stopped in 2023. Throughout 2024, TSA managed its "Prepare, Pack, Declare" public awareness campaign to explain the steps for safely traveling with a firearm.

    "One firearm at a checkpoint is too many," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Firearms present a safety risk for our employees and everyone else at the checkpoint. It's also costly and slows down operations. If individuals who carry a firearm intend to travel, we remind them that the firearm must be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case, declared to the airline at the check-in counter, and transported in checked baggage."

    In 2024, TSA screened more than 904 million people, meaning the agency intercepted 7.4 firearms per million people, a decrease from 7.8 firearms per million people in 2023.

     

    Total passengers screened

    Total number of firearms

    Average number of firearms per day

    Percentage loaded

    Rate per million passengers

    2024

    904 million

    6,678

    18.2

    94 %

    7.4

    2023

    858 million

    6,737

    18.4

    93 %

    7.8

     

    When a firearm is detected at a security checkpoint, a TSO immediately contacts local law enforcement, who will remove the individual and the firearm from the checkpoint area. Depending on local laws, the law enforcement officer may arrest or cite the individual. TSA does not confiscate firearms. In addition to any action taken by law enforcement, individuals who bring a firearm to a TSA checkpoint face a maximum civil penalty of $14,950, will have their TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for at least five years, and will undergo enhanced screening to ensure there are no other threats present, which takes up additional time.

    For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the transporting firearms and ammunition page on TSA.gov. View the complete list of penalties on TSA.gov.

    For the 2024 Firearms infographic, please click here.

