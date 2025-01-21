VuWall announces acquisition by Naxicap

VuWall, a global leader in video wall control and visualization solutions, proudly announces its acquisition by Naxicap, a prominent private equity firm driving innovation in mission-critical technology. Naxicap previously acquired Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) in 2020 and Tritec Electronic in 2022.



This strategic alignment under Naxicap creates synergy, enabling the companies to leverage each other’s technology, workforce, and market presence. Combining VuWall’s cutting-edge software development expertise with G&D’s and Tritec’s renowned hardware development, this partnership fosters collaboration and interoperability in control room environments. Customers will experience faster response times, streamlined operational workflows, and increased system reliability through seamlessly integrated video wall and KVM solutions.



As part of this new collaboration, Thorsten Lipp, CEO of G&D, will now also serve as the CEO of VuWall, steering both companies toward shared success. Markus Müller-Heidelberg will remain Managing Director of Tritec Electronic. Meanwhile, Paul Vander Plaetse, founder of VuWall, will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for VuWall, G&D, and Tritec, bringing his vision and expertise to lead global marketing strategies.



“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring together best-of-breed solutions in the control room industry,” said Joseph Pacher-Theinburg at Naxicap. “By leveraging the strengths of VuWall’s software development team and G&D and Tritec’s hardware expertise, we are unlocking new possibilities for innovation and market growth.”



Paul Vander Plaetse added, “The integration of G&D’s world-class KVM technology with VuWall’s innovative IP video wall solutions is a game changer for command and control environments. This partnership will allow us to deliver a truly seamless experience, enhancing operational efficiency and situational awareness for our customers.”



VuWall and G&D will showcase their latest innovations at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 in Barcelona, February 4-7, 2025. Discover VuWall’s innovative solutions at stand 5C700 and G&D’s latest technologies at stand 5J350. Schedule a meeting today at vuwall.com/ise to explore how we are transforming control room operations.