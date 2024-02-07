Acadian Total Security acquires Pinpoint Security in Bridge City, Texas

Lafayette, LA – 2/7/2024 – Acadian Total Security, a trusted provider of security solutions, announces the acquisition of Pinpoint Security, a security systems installer serving Bridge City and surrounding areas in Texas. This strategic acquisition strengthens Acadian's footprint in the growing Texas market and bolsters its ability to deliver security services to homes and businesses across the region.

Over the years, Pinpoint Security has built a strong reputation for its personalized service, expert installation, and high-quality security systems. With a focus on exceeding customer expectations, Pinpoint Security aligns perfectly with Acadian's core values of placing customers first.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pinpoint Security to the Acadian Total Security family," said Vice President of Acadian Companies Brandon Niles. "Their dedication to customer service and expertise in the local market make them a perfect fit for our expansion plans. Together, we will be able to offer a wider range of security solutions and even better service to our customers in Texas."

The acquisition’s benefits include: