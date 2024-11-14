ESA opens registration for 2024 Town Hall Broadcast

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) proudly announces its 2024 Virtual Town Hall, a live broadcast designed for electronic security and life safety professionals. This event, hosted by ESA CEO Merlin Guilbeau and Chairman Kevin Stone, will offer valuable updates on ESA’s initiatives, advocacy efforts, and industry insights.

"ESA’s Virtual Town Hall is an invaluable, once-a-year broadcast for security professionals,” says ESA Chairman Kevin Stone. “I encourage all security and life safety pros to join us for updates on industry trends, advocacy, training, and growth opportunities that will shape our future. You won't want to miss this!”

Scheduled for 1:00 PM CT on December 11, 2024, the ESA Virtual Town Hall will deliver timely information for industry professionals, covering topics such as:

1. Association Growth and Membership Benefits

Participants will hear about ESA’s expanding network of electronic security and life safety technology companies, along with the newest benefits offered to member companies.

2. Industry Advocacy Priorities

ESA’s VP of Advocacy and Public Affairs, Jake Braunger, along with Government Relations Committee Chair Holly Borgmann, will discuss key legislative priorities that impact the security industry. This segment will offer an in-depth look at the policy landscape and ESA’s ongoing work to advocate for member interests at the federal and state levels.

3. Advancements in Training and Development

With the rapid evolution of security technologies, ESA has continued to invest in educational programs to keep technicians competitive. Attendees will learn about new training modules in wireless technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, and other areas vital for maintaining a skilled workforce.

4. Networking Opportunities and ESX 2025 Updates

The Virtual Town Hall will also provide the latest information about the upcoming 2025 Electronic Security Expo (ESX). With a focus on innovative revenue-generating strategies, ESX 2025 promises to offer actionable insights and unique networking opportunities. Mark your calendar—registration for ESX 2025 opens December 3rd!

5. Exclusive “State of the Industry” Report

A special highlight of the event is a presentation from Michael Barnes, delivering a comprehensive “State of the Industry” report. This segment will cover essential industry metrics, including attrition and valuation trends, helping business leaders make informed decisions about their company’s future.

The 2024 Virtual Town Hall offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with ESA’s leadership, gain valuable industry insights, and explore ways to strengthen your business. Security professionals of all backgrounds are invited to attend this informative event.

Join ESA’s Virtual Town Hall to stay connected, informed, and equipped to advance your organization’s success. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of a discussion that shapes the future of the electronic security and life safety industry.