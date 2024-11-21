Kyle Scheele announced as the keynote speaker for ESX 2025

Dallas, TX -- November 20, 2024 – Kyle Scheele, a renowned speaker beloved for his ability to catalyze creativity with humor, heart, and yes, even crazy ideas, will deliver the Keynote speech at the Electronic Security Expo – (ESX) 2025. His videos have been viewed over 250 million times. He has spoken to hundreds of thousands of audience members across the U.S. Scheele is known for inspiring people in such an engaging way that his audiences are so busy having a great time that they don’t even realize they’re being challenged, stretched, and equipped to do better creative work than they’ve ever done. His keynote speech will leave you feeling inspired and ready to take on new challenges.

He will take to the Mainstage on Tuesday, June 17, 12:30 PM – 1:45 PM, which will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, GA. His Keynote Luncheon presentation - "Becoming an Idea Factory: How to Turn Yourself and Your Organization into an Innovation Machine” – will inspire audience members to harness their own capacity for creativity and innovation. Scheele will give practical tips that are easy to implement on how leaders and their teams can glean more and better ideas, teach them how to be more creative and build a culture where innovation is a natural byproduct.

“The Electronic Security Association is immensely proud to announce Kyle Scheele as the Keynote Speaker at ESX 2025,” says George De Marco, ESX Chairman. “He is an amazingly inspirational talent. His motivational presentation will amplify the underlying objectives of ESX, which are to present fresh perspectives, share best practices and ideas, and provide industry-leading educational offerings. Scheele will bring his own unique energy to ESX 2025 - the must-attend event for electronic security and life safety dealers, integrators, and monitoring companies committed to business growth and competitive edge.”

The 2025 ESX Keynote Luncheon is just steps away from the Expo floor and open to Executive, Deluxe and Expo Plus pass holders.

The 2025 Sara Jackson Award Winner Will Be Presented

The 2025 Sara E. Jackson Memorial Award will also be presented at this Main Stage event. This award honors the memory of the 1950-51 ESA President and recognizes an ESA volunteer who has exhibited exceptional leadership skills on an ESA committee, task force, or board. Telguard, ESA’s exclusive Platinum Executive Strategic Partner, graciously sponsors the award.

About ESX

ESX (Electronic Security Expo) brings together professionals who are passionate about the business of electronic security and life safety. Dealers, integrators, and monitoring professionals attend ESX to connect with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and discover emerging trends and technologies. Exceptional peer-to-peer education delivers strategies that help security and life safety professionals run, grow, and maximize their businesses and rethink the future. The exhibit hall showcases the latest products, technologies, and services, while dynamic networking events offer professionals opportunities to engage and collaborate. ESX 2025 will be held June 16-19 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Cobb County, Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.ESXweb.com and follow us on Twitter@esxweb, Facebook, and LinkedIn.