Lockmasters announces acquisition of Orchard Lock Distributors

Lockmasters, Inc., a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, L.P., is pleased to announce the acquisition of Orchard Lock Distributors LLC. Orchard Lock is a specialty wholesale distributor of commercial and architectural door locksets, door hardware, and security solutions, primarily serving the commercial glass and glazing market. Based in Hamden, CT, the company has been operating for more than 50 years and is renowned for exceeding customer expectations and serving as a value-added partner. This acquisition marks the fourth add-on for Lockmasters under Dominus' ownership.

Going forward, Orchard Lock will operate as the New England division of JLM Wholesale, Inc., the leading specialty wholesale distributor of commercial door hardware and security solutions that Lockmasters acquired in January 2024. Daniel Carpey, former President and owner of Orchard Lock, will maintain his leadership role in New Haven and serve as Vice President of Orchard Lock.

"We are excited to welcome the Orchard Lock team to the Lockmasters family," said Joe McCormack, Lockmasters' CEO. "This acquisition unites our customer bases, allowing Lockmasters and Orchard Lock to deliver a more seamless and efficient experience. It also significantly enhances our shipping capabilities across the Northeastern U.S. while expanding and strengthening Lockmasters' product and service offerings. Together, we can provide greater value and enhanced solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Daniel Carpey said, "We are fully aligned with Lockmasters in our mission to provide world-class commercial and architectural door hardware to our customers. Our unwavering commitment over the last more than 50 years has been to offer the highest-quality products, foster strong relationships, and prioritize the customer experience in everything we do, values we know Lockmasters shares with us. Being a part of the larger Lockmasters organization will enhance our ability to serve our customers' technical and shipping needs."