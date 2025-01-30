The PSA Network adds Wavelynx as newest technology partner

The PSA Network, the world’s largest consortium of professional systems integrators, today announced Wavelynx ​​as its newest technology partner. Known for their innovative access control solutions, Wavelynx equips integrators with tools that simplify installations, enhance system compatibility, and deliver scalable, cost-effective security solutions to their clients.

"Wavelynx delivers transformative solutions that address the most pressing challenges faced by our integrators," said Matt Barnette, President and CEO of the PSA Network. "Their commitment to simplifying processes, supporting legacy system compatibility, and driving forward-thinking innovation makes them a valuable addition to our network."

​"We are thrilled to partner with the PSA Network, a true leader in the industry," said Robert Lydic, P​resident of Wavelynx. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to extend our innovative access control solutions to PSA’s extensive network of members. By working together, we’re not just advancing technology—we’re creating a more secure and connected future for the entire security industry."

PSA offers solutions from leading security and audiovisual manufacturers. For more information about the complete suite of PSA technology partners, visit: https://psasecurity.com/partners/technology-partners/.