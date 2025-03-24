RapidFire Safety & Security acquires Progressive Protection Security Systems

RapidFire Safety & Security (RapidFire), a leader in the fire, life safety, and security industry, has acquired Progressive Protection Security Systems, Inc. (Progressive), based in Belton, Texas. This acquisition expands RapidFire’s security and fire offerings and serves as a foundation for expanding service offerings throughout Texas. This is RapidFire’s fourth acquisition in Texas.

Progressive Protection Security Systems, founded in 1997 by Eddie Notgrass, offers installation, maintenance, and monitoring of commercial security, fire, access control, automation, and low-voltage solutions in Central Texas. Eddie started Progressive in the garage of his home, blending his passion for customer service with a lifelong commitment to protecting others.

Progressive has grown to earn the trust of thousands of businesses and expanded to service customers not just in Central Texas but also in locations throughout the state. Progressive’s employees will continue to deliver the same exceptional service their customers have come to expect while contributing to RapidFire’s growth throughout Texas.

“We are excited to join the RapidFire team. We were impressed that they share our deep commitment to customers and employees,” said Eddie Notgrass, Founder of Progressive. “Mike McLeod and his team have built an amazing business, and this partnership will allow us to provide even better solutions for our customers and greater opportunities for our team.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Progressive Protection to the RapidFire family,” said Brian Modglin, COO of RapidFire Safety & Security. “Their dedication to customer-focused security solutions and their deep roots in Central Texas perfectly complement our mission to safeguard businesses and their team members. This partnership allows us to expand our security offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers in this rapidly growing region.”

“Progressive will be an exceptional addition to an already very strong RapidFire team,” said Bob Ricucci, RapidFire’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Their client-centric culture in the marketplace will allow us to offer a broader set of solutions and bring more value to our clients as 'One Rapid' with Total Solutions.”

Founded in 1997 by Eddie Notgrass, Progressive Protection Security Systems is a full-service security integrator specializing in the sales, installation, and monitoring of commercial security, fire, access control, automation, and other low-voltage solutions.

For more than 27 years, Progressive Protection has made the community it serves and customer service the utmost priority. This dedication—along with a longstanding commitment to combine today’s technology with old-fashioned customer service—has transformed this locally owned business into one of the highest-rated security providers in Texas. From its humble beginnings in the garage apartment of Eddie, Progressive has grown to earn the trust of thousands of businesses throughout Texas.

For more information on Progressive Protection Security Systems, visit https://ppprotection.com/