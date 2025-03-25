Unlimited Technology unveils strategic growth and transformation

Unlimited Technology, a Herndon, Va.-based security integration firm, announces a new phase of growth following a transformative year. With a renewed focus, a unified operating structure and momentum for scalable, long-term growth, the company says it has strategically aligned its systems and processes to better serve its diverse customer base across the commercial, federal and infrastructure sectors.

This transformation enables Unlimited Technology to operate with greater agility, purpose and cohesion, according to the announcement.



“In 2024, we embarked on a transformative journey,” explains John Petruzzi, Jr., CEO of Unlimited Technology. “We focused on driving governance, organizational alignment, and operational excellence to build a stronger, more agile company. We’ve integrated systems such as our ERP platform, streamlined internal processes, and aligned our teams to serve our customers in a more cohesive and effective way. Now, we’re excited to share that progress with our customers, partners, and the industry.”



IST Rebrands as UT Government

As part of its ongoing integration efforts, Integrated Security Technologies (IST), long known for its expertise in the federal sector, has been rebranded as UT Government. This aligns the team’s operations under the parent brand while preserving IST’s specialization in cleared, compliant and classified environments. UT Government now operates alongside UT Commercial, the company’s rapidly growing division that serves Fortune 500 companies, critical infrastructure and other private-sector clients across North America.



“We’ve evolved from a collection of strong businesses into a unified, high-performing team,” said Petruzzi. “By aligning our systems, including ERP, and processes, we’re now able to scale and serve our customers more cohesively, while continuing to deliver the tailored expertise they expect.”



Strategic Southeast Expansion

In 2024, Unlimited Technology made a strategic move to open a new branch in Raleigh, N.C., following the acquisition of key accounts and field personnel. This expansion strengthens the company’s presence in the Southeast and enhances its recurring revenue model, expanding its reach across both government and commercial clients.



“This growth is more than just a milestone,” says Dan Grafton, chief operating officer. “It’s a reflection of our collective vision and strategic planning. By adding skilled technicians and valuable accounts to our portfolio, we’re already seeing the benefits. Integrating these new accounts into our streamlined systems and processes has allowed us to deliver exceptional service across the region.”



Looking Ahead

Unlimited Technology’s transformation journey is far from over. With strategic expansion into new regions, organizational alignment, and ongoing acquisitions, the company is well-positioned for continued growth.



“We’ve raised the bar internally,” states Petruzzi. “Every process, from job costing to forecasting, is now built for scalability and precision. This cohesive approach, supported by the seamless integration of our systems and processes, allows us to be more responsive and efficient in serving our government and commercial clients. This is a fundamentally different company than it was just two years ago — and we’re just getting started.”