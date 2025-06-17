Woodie Andrawos Named CEO of ORR Protection

ORR Protection has appointed Woodie Andrawos as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Ray Aldridge, who is retiring after nearly 32 years with the company.

Andrawos joins ORR following a long tenure at National Monitoring Center (NMC), where he co-founded the company in 2001 and served as president since 2013. Under his leadership, NMC grew to more than 200 employees across two monitoring centers and became known for advancements in proactive video monitoring and customer-focused operations. His experience spans engineering, operations, finance, and mergers and acquisitions — backgrounds that ORR leaders say will help guide the company through its next phase of growth.

“Woodie’s vision and experience make him the right leader for ORR’s future,” said Clark Orr, chairman of ORR Protection. “His values align with ours, and he brings an entrepreneurial mindset that complements our mission to protect critical infrastructure and evolve with the needs of our customers.”

In his new role, Andrawos will focus on building upon ORR’s legacy in mission-critical fire protection while expanding into advanced services, integrated solutions and recurring revenue opportunities.

“I’ve long admired ORR for its professionalism and technical expertise,” said Andrawos. “Having worked with the company as a partner in the past, I know the strength of its people and culture. I’m honored to lead this next chapter and help advance our growth while staying true to what makes ORR a trusted name in fire protection.”

ORR Protection provides design, installation, monitoring and service of fire protection systems for mission-critical environments across the United States.

The company remains part of the privately held ORR Corp., a family-founded enterprise established in 1948. While ORR Corp. sold its safety division to Würth Industry North America in 2021, its fire protection business — including ORR Protection and related service units — continues to operate under family ownership and leadership.