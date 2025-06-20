RapidFire Acquires Tri-X, Expands Reach in Southern California

RapidFire Safety & Security has acquired Tri-X, a San Dimas, Calif.-based fire and security systems integrator with a 37-year history serving Southern California. The acquisition marks RapidFire’s 10th in the state and strengthens the company’s presence across the Greater Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura regions.

“Tri-X enhances RapidFire’s security offerings and significantly strengthens our footprint across Southern California,” said Brian Modglin, COO of RapidFire Safety & Security. “Their deep expertise in fire alarm and low-voltage systems, combined with a longstanding reputation for outstanding client relationships, complements our vision of delivering comprehensive life safety solutions.”

Tri-X began operations in 1988 as a provider of telephone, sound, security and alarm installations. Today, the company is a full-service low-voltage systems integrator offering NFPA-compliant fire alarm installations and testing, along with network connectivity and security services. Its clients include school districts, hospitals and medical clinics, and its team is known for technology-forward solutions in complex environments.

The Tri-X staff will remain in place, continuing to serve their existing customers while gaining access to RapidFire’s expanded resources.

“The Tri-X organization is a great fit to our established fire alarm and low-voltage business in the Southern California market,” said John De Sousa, Western regional mManager at RapidFire. “With the addition of Tri-X’s portfolio of services, we continue our rapid growth trajectory in our region and further expand our presence throughout the Southern California marketplace. Our commitment to partnering with businesses like Tri-X expands our services and aligns with our people-centric, family-built strategy.”

Tri-X leaders expressed enthusiasm for the next chapter.

“We are thrilled to announce that Tri-XCorp is joining forces with RapidFire,” said Ron Podojil and Jana Ferrari, president and CFO of Tri-X. “This represents an exciting new chapter for our company, our employees, and most importantly, our customers. RapidFire brings with them cutting-edge technology and a highly skilled workforce that perfectly complements our own capabilities.”

The acquisition is said to underscores RapidFire’s continued investment in regional growth and its focus on building a strong network of fire and security expertise across California.