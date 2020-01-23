SIA and Perimeter Security Suppliers Association co-produce workshop on perimeter security

Associations in the U.S. and UK collaborate on education and awareness related to hostile vehicle mitigation and blast protection

Security Industry Association (SIA)
Jan 23rd, 2020
SIA recently announced that it will partner with the Perimeter Security Suppliers Association (PSSA) to produce a two-day InterAct workshop. SIA CEO Don Erickson will lead a contingent of SIA members, representatives from U.S. government agencies and researchers to join with the United Kingdom-based PSSA in hosting this workshop Jan. 29-30 in Birmingham, England.
(Image courtesy SIA)

SILVER SPRING, Md. – The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced that – as part of its efforts to build presence and relationships internationally on issues related to perimeter security – it will partner with the Perimeter Security Suppliers Association (PSSA) to produce a two-day InterAct workshop. SIA CEO Don Erickson will lead a contingent of SIA members, representatives from U.S. government agencies and researchers to join with the United Kingdom-based PSSA in hosting this workshop Jan. 29-30 in Birmingham, England.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, presenters from the UK will address topics including hostile vehicle mitigation, blast protection and international trade opportunities. On Thursday, Jan. 30, presenters from the United States will address topics including the size and composition of the American barrier market, IWA versus ASTM test standards, the requirements of the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act (SAFETY Act) for offshore manufacturers and anti-terrorist measures on government campuses.

“This collaborative event is part of SIA’s initiatives to foster international cooperation and addresses the serious threat of vehicle-based attacks,” said Don Erickson, SIA CEO. “The idea for this event was surfaced during our October 2019 Capitol Hill Symposium on Vehicular Terrorism, so my thanks to Paul Jeffrey, chairman of the PSSA, and Rob Reiter, chairman of SIA’s Perimeter Security Subcommittee, for their many months of work to help develop this partnership event.”

SIA members interested in attending the workshop or learning more can contact Rob Reiter at rob.reiter@storefrontsafety.org.

