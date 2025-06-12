D-Fend Solutions names two new Vice Presidents

D-Fend Solutions today announced two strategic hires to its executive leadership team. Uri Nisani has been hired as Vice President, R&D, and Pini Gvili as Vice President, Operations. These appointments come as the company continues its global expansion and accelerates product development to meet demand for its EnforceAir system across defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and critical infrastructure sectors.

As Vice President of R&D, Uri Nisani will drive the development of D-Fend Solutions' RF-cyber technology. With over 25 years of hands-on experience, Uri has a strong record in enhancing security infrastructure and managing large-scale engineering teams. Prior to D-Fend Solutions, Uri was VP of R&D at Radware and KayHut and held leadership roles at Cisco, which he joined via its acquisition of Class DATA Systems, focusing on advanced monitoring technologies and cybersecurity solutions.

As Vice President of Operations, Pini Gvili will oversee the company's operational activities, including supply chain, procurement, production, and quality. Prior to joining D-Fend Solutions, Pini held global executive leadership and management roles in a variety of public and private companies, such as Allot and Terayon, with a focus on operational excellence, strategic planning, and building operations for scale. Pini's expertise will help D-Fend Solutions optimize delivery and support for clients operating in demanding, sensitive, and complex environments.

"As global demand for advanced counter-drone solutions accelerates, and as D-Fend continues to lead and expand its market presence, scaling our innovation and operations has become more vital than ever," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "Uri and Pini bring exceptional leadership, deep technical knowledge, operational expertise, and passion for shaping the future of airspace security. Their arrival strengthens our ability to deliver at speed and scale."