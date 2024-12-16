CLD announces appointment of new Technical Director to head up US operations

CLD Physical Security Systems (CLD), a design-led supplier of perimeter security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Donlin as Technical Director of the US business.

Over the past 15 years, Trevor has excelled in various positions within the security industry, delivering safety and peace of mind to clients and customers alike. Prior to joining CLD, Trevor worked as a physical security engineer, where he gained invaluable experience in designing innovative data center security solutions that offer resilience and cost-effectiveness.

Working closely with project managers and valued customers, Trevor will lead technical and design strategies for the US business and play an integral role in positioning CLD as a global security leader.

Trevor will ensure that CLD stays ahead of new industry and technological developments, allowing CLD to provide the best possible products for its customers. He will also coordinate with other departments to ensure that existing solutions are working effectively and exceed industry standards.

Trevor said, “I am proud to be joining CLD at a pivotal time for the business. With my background within the sector, I’m confident that we can further strengthen the US branch and continue to innovate with our tailored and design-led perimeter security solutions.”

Russell Wells, CEO at CLD, said, “It’s been really positive to see the expansion of the US team, and I’m excited to see how Trevor will enhance our range of industry-leading security systems.”

For more information on CLD Systems, please visit www.cld-systems.com.