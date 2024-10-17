CLD announces appointment of new President to lead US operations and accelerate growth across the Americas

CLD Physical Security Systems Inc. (CLD), a design-led supplier of perimeter security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Mornan as President of the U.S. business.

In this new role, Trevor will oversee CLD’s expansion across the Americas, leveraging his extensive experience in leading growth for high-growth, private equity-backed companies.

Over the past 15 years, Trevor has excelled in key leadership positions with a focus on scaling operations and building high-performance teams. This track record of success makes Trevor an ideal leader to oversee CLD's U.S. operations and advance the company’s mission of delivering design-led, high-quality security solutions.

Trevor will oversee the development and implementation of strategies aimed at enhancing CLD Physical Security Systems Inc.’s capacity and market share. These solutions integrate the latest technologies in access control and perimeter security to offer robust security solutions tailored to the unique needs of clients.

Strengthening its growing presence in the United States, CLD has also recently unveiled their new office in Parsippany, New Jersey. This location will serve as a regional hub for the Americas, enabling CLD to better support clients in sectors such as technology, aviation, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

By establishing this new office, CLD enhances its ability to deliver customized security solutions more efficiently, meeting the increasing demands of the North American market while maintaining its commitment to safety, security, and innovation.

Trevor said, “I am excited to be joining CLD at such an important time of growth. The opening of our office in New Jersey immediately strengthens our capabilities in the US market and enables us to better serve our clients through our tailored, high-quality security solutions that we are known for globally.”

Russell Wells, CEO at CLD, said, “The opening of our New Jersey office is a major step in our expansion strategy for the USA. With Trevor leading our US operations, we are confident that this move will enhance our ability to deliver industry-leading security solutions and create closer relationships with our clients.”

For more information on CLD Systems, please visit: www.cld-systems.com.