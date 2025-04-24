Sentrycs and Xtend partner to enhance drone security for the defense industry

Sentrycs, a Protocol Manipulation-based counter-drone technology company (often referred to as Cyber over RF), and Xtend, a leader in AI-powered, human-guided autonomous platforms and operating systems (XOS), are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming drone security and remote operations for defense and security applications.

The integration of Sentrycs’ counter-drone systems with Xtend’s autonomous platforms and operating system (XOS) creates a powerful synergy that enhances the capabilities of both technologies. This partnership provides a seamless interface for operators to detect, track, identify, and mitigate drone threats while managing remote operations with precision and efficiency.

“Our collaboration with Xtend represents a unique approach in advancing drone security solutions,” said Meir Avidan, VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Sentrycs. “By combining our expertise in counter-drone technology with Xtend’s innovative robotics, we are able to offer a comprehensive solution that addresses the evolving needs of our defense and special forces customers, ensuring their safety and operational efficiency.”

“Our mission at Xtend has always been to empower operators with the best tools to manage complex missions safely and efficiently,” said Aviv Shapira, CEO of Xtend. “Partnering with Sentrycs allows us to extend our capabilities in drone security, providing our defense and security customers with a more comprehensive and integrated solution.”