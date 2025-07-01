Sentrycs announces Cyber over RF integration with Rafael Drone Dome

Sentrycs announced today the integration of its Cyber over RF solution into Rafael’s Drone Dome system.

Delivering 360-degree, all-weather protection against hostile drones, Rafael's Drone Dome combines radar, SIGINT/RF sensors, EO sensors, jamming systems, and a centralized C2 center to detect, track, and intercept aerial threats.

The integration of Sentrycs’ Cyber over RF solution adds a layer of intelligence to Drone Dome’s defense architecture, enabling the system to distinguish between authorized and unauthorized drones, reduce false alarms, pinpoint both the drone’s location and that of its operator, and identify in real time the communication frequencies being used—particularly valuable against frequency-hopping threats.

“We are honored to cooperate with Rafael and to have our Cyber over RF technology integrated into the Drone Dome system,” said Meir Avidan, VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Sentrycs. “This collaboration offers unmatched precision, safety, and operational effectiveness against evolving drone threats. Sentrycs continues to advance its mission of enabling smarter, more secure airspace management through intelligent, non-disruptive counter-drone solutions.”

Col. (Res.) Yossi Margalit from Rafael, Vice President and Director of the C-UAS & Low Altitude AMD Systems, adds, “Drone Dome is a flexible system with an open architecture and spiral development capabilities. Partnering with companies like Sentrycs enhances Drone Dome’s synergistic value and resilience in a highly competitive market. We warmly welcome this collaboration and are pleased to work alongside Sentrycs.”